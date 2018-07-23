Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 726,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

