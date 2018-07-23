California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,595 Shares of Denny’s Corp (DENN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Denny’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,333.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Denny’s opened at $15.89 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.