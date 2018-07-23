California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 237.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 583,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 339,447 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 324,725 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,118 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $26,574.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,840 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,306.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,354 shares of company stock worth $1,761,331. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

