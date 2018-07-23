California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,411.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

