California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,784 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 519,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 64.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 418,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164,611 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 341,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $660,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

AeroVironment opened at $75.24 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

