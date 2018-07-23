California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $146,000 in Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

