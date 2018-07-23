Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $199.39 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $201.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

