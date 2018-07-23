Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IUSG opened at $59.46 on Monday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

