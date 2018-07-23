Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 152,700 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 22.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 41.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA opened at $12.82 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.08. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.42 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.41%. equities analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

