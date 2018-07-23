Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.64-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems traded up $0.01, hitting $45.15, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,351,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 43,733 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,750,194.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 39,780 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,583,641.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 348,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,763 shares of company stock worth $12,428,544 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

