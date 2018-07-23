Byteball Bytes Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $89.21 million and approximately $79,114.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for $134.60 or 0.01745250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00416784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024157 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,811 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptox, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.