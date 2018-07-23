Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,952. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

