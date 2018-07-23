Bruker (BRKR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Bruker stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 215.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 652,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $15,708,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $12,411,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

