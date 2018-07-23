Brokers Offer Predictions for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil downgraded Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

Valero Energy opened at $106.21 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

