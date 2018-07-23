Brokerages Set Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) Target Price at $9.60

Shares of Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

SITO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Shares of SITO stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.09. Sito Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 90.57%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. research analysts expect that Sito Mobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sito Mobile by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sito Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sito Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sito Mobile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 140,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sito Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.