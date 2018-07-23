Brokerages Set Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Price Target at $49.50

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGS shares. ValuEngine cut Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 977,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 232,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 12.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,442. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.