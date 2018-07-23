Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Target Price at $112.67

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Nomura began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $81,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,190,000 after buying an additional 285,886 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 902,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,468,000 after buying an additional 176,737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

