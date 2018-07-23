Brokerages Set International Paper Co (IP) Price Target at $65.50

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.46.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED lowered their price target on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 119.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 77,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper traded down $0.18, reaching $52.66, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 107,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.