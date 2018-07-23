Brokerages Set International Paper Co (IP) Price Target at $65.50

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.46.
IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED lowered their price target on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.
In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of International Paper traded down $0.18, reaching $52.66, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 107,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
