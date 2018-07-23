Brokerages Set ILG Inc (ILG) Price Target at $35.25

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th.

ILG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.42. ILG has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.33 million. ILG had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.50%. research analysts anticipate that ILG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 4th quarter worth about $3,315,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ILG by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 68,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

