Brokerages Set Gartner Inc (IT) Target Price at $140.67

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $657,453.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $250,915.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,943,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,387,000 after buying an additional 1,261,318 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,977,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,407,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,598,000 after acquiring an additional 915,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 303,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner traded down $0.14, hitting $138.70, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,126. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

