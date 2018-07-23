Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Target Price at $264.38

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 277,735 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,370. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

