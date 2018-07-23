Brokerages Set Compass Group plc (CPG) Target Price at $1,699.43

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,699.43 ($22.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.88) to GBX 1,850 ($24.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,785 ($23.63) to GBX 1,730 ($22.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.84) to GBX 1,750 ($23.16) in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of CPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,648 ($21.81). 1,623,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698 ($22.48).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported GBX 39 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.70 ($0.53) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Compass Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

