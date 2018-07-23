Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Target Price at $22.40

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 161,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $2,107,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. White purchased 11,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 472,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,078.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5,396.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 1,372,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 3,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,481. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -7.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%. equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

