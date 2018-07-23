Brokerages Set $41.50 Price Target for International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA)

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway Corp Class A an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

International Speedway Corp Class A opened at $44.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. International Speedway Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $30,277.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in International Speedway Corp Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in International Speedway Corp Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in International Speedway Corp Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in International Speedway Corp Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway Corp Class A

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

