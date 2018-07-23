Brokerages Set $26.00 Price Target for First Community Co. (FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other First Community news, insider Michael C. Crapps sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.78%. analysts predict that First Community will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. First Community’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

