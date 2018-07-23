Brokerages Expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. SunCoke Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.57 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

SXCP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners traded down $0.05, hitting $15.80, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 76,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,109. The firm has a market cap of $732.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SunCoke Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.97%.

In related news, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $39,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,170.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,546.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 389,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 190,692 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

