Brokerages Expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Rudolph Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies traded down $0.15, hitting $29.90, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,669. The company has a market cap of $955.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Rudolph Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

In other news, Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $135,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $199,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $951,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

