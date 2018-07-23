Brokerages Expect PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PetroChina’s earnings. PetroChina reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 596.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $10.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetroChina.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.69 to $82.69 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $72.10 on Friday. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 164,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

