Brokerages Expect NVR, Inc. (NVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to post sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NVR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. NVR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NVR will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVR.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,255.33.

In other news, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,068.72, for a total value of $1,074,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,473.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,659 shares of company stock valued at $81,255,376. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in NVR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NVR by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $2,910.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,501.85 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

