Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne traded down $0.50, reaching $58.90, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,229. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,492.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

