Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Healthcare Trust Of America traded up $0.16, hitting $27.10, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 100,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,723. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.21. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,142,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

