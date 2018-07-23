Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.33 Million

Analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will announce sales of $848.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.66 million and the highest is $850.00 million. Granite Construction reported sales of $762.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4,703.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 489,615 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,218,000. Saya Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. 124,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,075. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.
