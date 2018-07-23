Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.33 Million

Analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will announce sales of $848.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.66 million and the highest is $850.00 million. Granite Construction reported sales of $762.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4,703.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 489,615 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,218,000. Saya Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. 124,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,075. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

