Brokerages Expect Depomed Inc (DEPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) will post $63.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. Depomed posted sales of $100.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $280.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.04 million to $319.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.70 million to $276.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Depomed.

Get Depomed alerts:

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

DEPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of Depomed traded up $0.02, hitting $8.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,009. The stock has a market cap of $517.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.19. Depomed has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Depomed by 1,063.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Depomed (DEPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.