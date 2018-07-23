Brokerages Expect Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.42 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aspen Group an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ASPU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspen Group stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Aspen Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,700. The company has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

