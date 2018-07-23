Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.86). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $173,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 307,636 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 229.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $497,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals opened at $46.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.