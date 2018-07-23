Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

