Brink’s (BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

The Brink's Company is the world's largest cash management company.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Brink’s opened at $80.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,448,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $726,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,009 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

