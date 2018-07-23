Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI traded up $1.00, reaching $44.85, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 552,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.