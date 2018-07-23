Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 31.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 115,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities cut Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.21.

Shares of Adobe Systems traded up $2.00, reaching $259.54, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 126,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,079. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $260.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,854. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.