Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $297,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

GLD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. 624,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,929. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

