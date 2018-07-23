Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

BCLI stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $84.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

