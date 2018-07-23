BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BoutsPro has a market cap of $1.31 million and $40,078.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00427899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00154852 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023783 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.