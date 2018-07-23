Boston Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 279,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,475,000 after buying an additional 195,272 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $20,262,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after buying an additional 89,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,114.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $181.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $140.45 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Lear’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.