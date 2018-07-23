Boston Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $176.49 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $151,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,662,482. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

