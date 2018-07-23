Boston Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dolby Laboratories opened at $65.11 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 77,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $4,780,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock valued at $138,833,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

