BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.36 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $98.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,336,252.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,053.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,258. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.