BOAT (BOAT) Hits Market Cap of $94,024.00

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, BOAT has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $94,024.00 and $1.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.03123380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00885391 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00073411 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038623 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,373,400 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net

BOAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

