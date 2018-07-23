BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$75.00” Price Target for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.38.

RCI.B stock opened at C$65.90 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$55.67 and a 52 week high of C$70.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

