BMO Capital Markets Lowers Signature Bank (SBNY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Signature Bank opened at $119.87 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,693 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,490,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,011,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,641,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 102.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 880,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,005,000 after purchasing an additional 444,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 507,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

