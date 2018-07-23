BMO Capital Markets Boosts SunTrust Banks (STI) Price Target to $74.00

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $70.84 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 6,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 480,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.